Of Course Cate Blanchett Is a Triple Taurus

Photo: Getty Images for FLC

Whether or not you believe in astrology, everyone can admit that there’s plenty of coincidentally that can only be blamed on the stars, especially during Mercury Retrograde. In conversation with the New York Times, Cate Blanchett did the very Taurus thing of revealing that she’s a triple Taurus, meaning her sun, Saturn, and rising sign are in Taurus, as clarified by Astro-charts.com. Well, technically, she could be a quadruple Tár-us if you include her new film, Tár. “I had my chart done years ago. I am Taurus, Taurus, Taurus. I am a triple Taurus. Isn’t that … ,” she paused for dramatic effect, “depressing?” said Blanchett before bursting into laughter. She’s a Taurus through and through; the signs were all there! Calling a cut in her head a “little nick”? Check. Wanting to take a break from acting after every movie, aka leaning into indulgence after hard work? Check. Picking out her own power suits, aka leaning into indulgence during work? Check, check, super check. But what about her Aries moon? Don’t worry; she continues to be the life of the party, even when working on a psychological drama.