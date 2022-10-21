As Taylor Swift told us on “Anti-Hero,” she has this pretty specific dream about her daughter-in-law killing her for the money, even though Swift didn’t even leave her any in the will. Okay! That vision comes to life in the “Anti-Hero” music video, with help from costars Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), John Early (Search Party), and Mike Birbiglia (stand-up comedy) as Swift’s sparring family, left with nothing at her funeral. “There’s probably a secret encoded message that means something else!” says Early’s Chad. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s what mom would always do,” Birbiglia’s Preston agrees, before reading the postscript to her will: “P.S. There is no secret encoded message that means something else.” It’s the first installment of Swift’s star-studded visual album for Midnights, which is also set to feature Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, and the Haim sisters, among others. “Anti-Hero,” meanwhile, also stars a rowdy clone of Swift, a giant monster-on-a-hill version of Swift, and a bunch of ghosts. We’ll let you be the judge of whether the family whose home Giant Taylor crashes are sexy babies, though.

The song also comes with its own challenge, but before you open your TikTok app — it’s on YouTube Shorts. The #TSAntiHeroChallenge, according to Swift’s own example, just involves … sharing a problem you have. As long as you’re taking those to therapy too, we can get behind it.

This post has been updated throughout.