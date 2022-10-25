Taylor Swift Shimmers in the ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video

It’s time to shimmer. After forcing Swifties to watch football to see a teaser trailer for her upcoming music videos last week, Swift has released her second music video from Midnights, “Bejeweled.” Inspired by Cinderella, Swift plays the “Tired, Tacky Wench,” bullied by her stepsisters and stepmother, and has to enter a talent competition to win the prince’s heart and the keys to the castle. *Stefon from Saturday Night Live voice* And this music video has everything: The HAIM sisters as the evil stepsisters, Oscar winner Laura Dern as an evil stepmother, Pat McGrath as the Queen, Jack Antonoff as the Prince, and Dita Von Teese, the queen of Burlesque as the Fairy Goddess. Wearing a bejeweled one-piece full of colors representing each of Swift’s eras, Swift gets a lesson in Burlesque from Von Teese to perform at the talent show, where she obviously wins and gets to keep the castle but ghosted the prince.

Is this music video information overload? Well, it definitely was intended to be shiny and bright like a jewel and get the attention of those who know Swift best: her fans. “There’s a PDF file for all of the Easter Eggs in the video,” Swift revealed on Fallon that same night when talking about “Bejeweled.” But don’t worry: we’re sure Swiftok would’ve found them all by tomorrow morning, beginning with the “hungover” song from the HAIM sisters and the purple level three button Swift presses in the elevator.

Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench. Got to make this with my best friends @HAIMtheband, greatest of greats @LauraDern, icon of burlesque and glamour @DitaVonTeese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. pic.twitter.com/RO8jA3csYW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2022