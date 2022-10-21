There’s a New Taylor Swift–Inspired Cookie Recipe for Midnights

The 1950s shit they want from her. Photo: Jamie Oliver/YouTube

Joy Wilson, a.k.a. Joy the Baker, is still surprised by how passionate Swifties are about their favorite singer and their love of baking. They first came in contact in 2014 when Taylor Swift baked a version of Wilson’s sugar-cookie recipe for the 1989 Secret Sessions for fans and shared the recipe on Tumblr. “Why?” Swift ended her post. “’Cause the bakers gonna bake bake bake bake bake.” “I noticed every year after that, people come to that old blog post and added chai spices to it,” Wilson explained to Vulture October 19, ahead of the release of Midnights. “I made a whole Taylor-inspired recipe based on the old chai sugar-cookie recipe. And now I bake them every year.” Swift was inspired by Wilson’s sugar-cookie recipe, thus inspiring Wilson to make her own version of the recipe, using almost exactly the same ingredients and technique as the one Swift originally posted. First, Swift was a doctor and now she’s an expert baker, swapping recipes like a true multi-hyphenate. Wilson and Swift are similar in how they are inspired to make their latest creations: very meta. Wilson’s newest Midnights-inspired recipe, Taylor Swift’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies, features bejeweled M&Ms from one of Swift’s pandemic baking recipes. If you’re up late with your “Anti-Hero,” might as well make some cookies to go with it.