Taylor Swift Had a Pretty Misérable Les Miz Screen Test with Eddie Redmayne

Maybe this memory inspired one of those sleepless nights in Taylor Swift’s life. On The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Swift recalled an audition with Eddie Redmayne that quickly became “a nightmare” for her. According to Swift, she was up for the roles of Cosette and Éponine in the 2012 musical movie Les Misérables. She agreed to a final screen test in London, partly because it meant she would get to meet Redmayne, one of her favorite actors (we know she loves a London boy). After discovering that she would do the audition while looking like the impoverished Éponine, rotting teeth and all, Swift asked if she would see Redmayne before the transformation. “They’re like, ‘No, no, everybody’s gonna meet you with the brown teeth, and we’re gonna do like big circles under your eyes, like you’re near death,’” she said. “And I was like, this has immediately become a nightmare for me.” Redmayne, meanwhile, was worried about his breath; he had eaten garlic dough balls right before the audition. The two were asked to recreate a scene where Swift died in his arms, putting them in close proximity. “You were weeping,” the Midnights singer remembered. “And I just thought it was because of how I looked.” Only Redmayne went on to star in Les Miz, but you can assess their potential for on-screen chemistry in the clip above.