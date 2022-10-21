Taylor Swift Just Canceled Elevators

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images and Mario Tama/Getty Images

Breaking: Claustrophobia just fell to its knees. On TS10 (a.k.a. Midnights), Taylor Swift discloses a number of intriguing takes: on “Karma,” she says that “karma” is like “a cat, purring on my lap”; on “Anti-Hero,” she says that she sometimes thinks “everybody is a sexy baby”; and, on the album’s tenth track, “Labyrinth,” Taylor slowly and softly tells us a story about falling in love by relating it to … her apparent fear of elevators. Almost one minute in, she sings, “You know how scared I am of elevators / never trust it if it rises fast / it can’t last.” Taylor has been in an elevator at least twice prior to this song — once while dressed as a “pegacorn” for Halloween in 2014, and once with Taylor Lautner in Valentine’s Day — so, either something changed or she was secretly hiding how much she disliked them. One clue might lie within the lyrics of “Ours,” on her 2010 album Speak Now. Swift sings in the intro, “Elevator buttons and morning air / Strangers’ silence makes me want to take the stairs.” Well, maybe her hate of awkwardness went up. No word yet on whether this will affect her approach to planes.