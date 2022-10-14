Taylor Swift Has Sorted Her Music Into Three Vibes

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

What, you thought you were the only one who made Taylor Swift playlists? On Friday, one week before the release of her upcoming album Midnights, Miss Blondie continued her 12:00 a.m. mayhem by dropping Apple Music playlists that group her songs into one of three vibes: Fountain Pen, Quill Pen, and Glitter Gel Pen. She first introduced the concept during her acceptance speech as Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards last month. “I’ve never talked about this publicly before, because, well, it’s dorky,” Swift said at the time, explaining that each of the categories are named for the writing tool she imagines using when she’s penning a new song. Who cares if it’s cringe! Read on for a breakdown of each of Swift’s categories, plus the songs that she hand-picked to represent them.

Taylor Swift’s Fountain Pen Songs

﻿In a statement to Apple, Swift said that most of her lyrics fall under this category. “They’re modern, personal stories written like poetry,” she said, “about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear, and feel everything in screaming detail.” These songs focus on “brutally honest” confessions about love and loss — so yes, that includes the track that mentions a certain red scarf.

Swift’s examples: “False God,” “Cruel Summer,” “exile (feat. Bon Iver),” “the 1,” “betty,” “champagne problems,” “marjorie,” “Lover,” “The Archer,” “Cornelia Street,” “White Horse,” “right where you left me,” “Treacherous,” “long story short,” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” “State of Grace,” “I Almost Do,” “Holy Ground”

Taylor Swift’s Quill Pen Songs

﻿According to Swift, these songs make you feel “all old fashioned, like you’re a 19th century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight.” In her speech at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, she saide these songs have “antiquated” language that would look at home in a Charlotte Brontë novel or a letter by Emily Dickinson’s great grandmother. If you’re a fan of Swift’s pandemic albums, evermore and folklore, you’re probably a Quill Pen enthusiast, because songs from those sister records dominate most of this playlist.

Swift’s examples: “ivy,” “hoax,” “my tears ricochet,” “epiphany,” “the last great american dynasty,” “peace,” “willow,” “tolerate it,” “happiness,” “Red,” “Carolina,” “evermore (feat. Bon Iver),” “cowboy like me,” “Sad Beautiful Tragic”

Taylor Swift’s Glitter Gel Pen Songs

“Glitter Gel Pen songs have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room,” Swift told Apple. “They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days.” In her speech at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, she said this category is “frivolous, carefree, bouncy,” comparing it to the “drunk girl at the party who tells you that you look like an angel in the bathroom.”

Swift’s examples: “I Forgot That You Existed,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “You Belong With Me,” “I Think He Knows,” “London Boy,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “Jump Then Fall,” “22,” “Today Was A Fairytale,” “Hey Stephen,” “Afterglow”