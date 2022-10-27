Could Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff Be Working on More Music Together?

Take Midnights on tour! Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift has said her new album, Midnights, is a collection of songs inspired by sleepless nights, but it also had another root: the recent film Stars at Noon. Upon the album’s release, Swift let slip on Instagram that she largely made the album with producer Jack Antonoff while their partners, Joe Alwyn (Swift’s boyfriend) and Margaret Qualley (Antonoff’s reported fiancée) were off shooting with Claire Denis in Panama. “Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past,” she wrote. So, Swifties might be intrigued to know that Alwyn and Qualley are now off shooting another film together, once again leaving Swift and Antonoff alone together in New York — conditions ripe for another album.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Alwyn is the latest star to join absurdist Yorgos Lanthimos’s upcoming film And, which reportedly began or is beginning filming in New Orleans in October. (It’s a reunion between the two, after Alwyn previously played a cuckolded noble in Lanthimos’s The Favourite.) Also among that star-studded cast is Qualley, as Deadline previously reported in September. It’s unclear how big of a role either has or how long the shoot will last — details are very under wraps — but we do know the actors have once again left their partners to their own devices, and Swift told us what that leads to.

To be fair, Swift has been busy promoting Midnights over the past few days, popping by The Tonight Show and heading over to London for an upcoming spot on The Graham Norton Show and a surprise performance with Big Red Machine. Antonoff, meanwhile, appears to be pretty free until December 3, when his band Bleachers hits Phoenix for Zona Music Festival. Sure, these two could just take that time alone to catch up on their reading or something — but we don’t think they could stop working if they tried.