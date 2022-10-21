Sad: Lana Del Rey Says Fewer Than 20 Words on Midnights

Besties. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Interscope Records

When it was first announced, via Taylor Swift’s TikTok, that Midnights’ track-four “Snow on the Beach” was going to feature Lana Del Rey, gay gasps echoed across the land (on Twitter). The collab didn’t come as too much of a surprise, since both have long worked with the same producer, Mr. Jack Antonoff, and in 2019 Swift called Del Rey “the most influential artist in pop.” The gag would obviously be how the two actually sounded together on a song (one fan jokingly thought the title alluded to doing cocaine on the beach for reasons you can look up on Urban Dictionary). Turns out: It’s about literal snow and we still don’t know what Swift and Lana truly sound like together. Throughout the track, Miss Lana barely gets a full sentence in. Her feature is audibly pretty buried, only rising to sing the tiny chorus phrases “Snow on the beach,” “It’s coming down,” and “Are we falling?” as well as the words “Aha” and … “Janet.” The track — co-written by Swift, Del Rey, and Antonoff — also includes a sleigh bell-type ringing, and cheugy lyrics, like: “It’s like snow at the beach / weird but fuckin’ beautiful.” Maybe Lana originally gave more for us to hear, but pulled them after realizing she was just singing on a Christmas song.