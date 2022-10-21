Taylor Swift Has Clocked In and Finally Released Midnights

Photo: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Check your watches, Swifties: It’s finally Midnights o’clock. After a monthslong wait, Taylor Swift has dropped her tenth studio album. Described by the singer as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Midnights was first announced during Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Over the past two months, she revealed her track-list titles through surprisingly straightforward TikToks. The 13 new songs include “Snow on the Beach,” a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and “Lavender Haze,” which is inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Track three, “Anti-Hero,” will receive the first Midnights-era music video on October 21 at 8 a.m., after fans have had a chance to get a couple hours of sleep (she’s announcing a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3 a.m., so there won’t be too much time to rest). Swift appears in the songwriting credits for every song on Midnights and teamed up with minion/collaborator Jack Antonoff for most of the album. Zoë Kravitz and Alwyn — a.k.a. folklore contributor William Bowery — are also credited as writers. Swift has sorted her discography into three different vibes: fountain pen, quill pen, and glitter-gel pen. Which writing utensil did she reach for this time? Listen to Midnights below to find out.