Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing Midnights With Zoë Kravitz

Swift and Kravitz, in matching midnight black. Photo: Getty Images

As we know by now, Taylor Swift wants our midnights. But whose midnights has she already gotten? The pop star has confirmed she’s once again working with the producer Jack Antonoff, along with long-rumored collaborator Lana Del Rey, on her upcoming tenth album. Now, a set of writing credits available on iTunes clarifies more of the Midnights team. Swift’s longtime friend and onetime quarantine pal Zoë Kravitz is credited on the opener, “Lavender Haze.” Swift doesn’t usually pull her celebrity friends into writing sessions, but this makes a bit more sense — Kravitz is also in a duo called Lolawolf, and is in fact working on an album with Antonoff, who also wrote on “Lavender Haze.” That song also credits Sounwave (who previously worked on Lover’s “London Boy”) and Sam Dew, who are Antonoff’s bandmates in the project Red Hearse, as well as Jahaan Sweet, who’s worked with Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. Sweet, Sounwave, and Antonoff also worked on “Karma,” along with the hip-hop producer Keanu Torres. Swift wrote on every track, as if you need to ask.

Swift also appears to have shared some midnights with folklore contributor William Bowery, who co-wrote on “Sweet Nothing.” And, of course, that’s totally different from Swift sharing midnights with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who we assume spends many midnights with the pop star. As for the rest of the album, it looks like Swift has exited her Aaron Dessner era and is turning in a Jack Antonoff joint. Antonoff, who’s worked with Swift since 1989’s “Out of the Woods,” is credited on 11 of the 13 tracks — all except “Sweet Nothing” and “Vigilante Shit,” which Swift wrote alone. That’s a shift from Swift’s last album, evermore, where Antonoff only had one credit on “gold rush.” For your scrutinizing pleasure, find the full songwriting credits below, from iTunes.

1. Lavender Haze: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet & Sam Dew

2. Maroon: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

3. Anti-Hero: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

4. Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey): Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

5. You’re on Your Own, Kid: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

6. Midnight Rain: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

7. Question … ?: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

8. Vigilante Shit: Taylor Swift

9. Bejeweled: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

10. Labyrinth: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff

11. Karma: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Mark Anthony Spears, Keanu Torres & Jahaan Akil Sweet

12. Sweet Nothing: Taylor Swift & William Bowery

13. Mastermind: Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff