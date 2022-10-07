Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Midnights

Miss Taylor. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift doesn’t believe in sleep anymore; she is endorsing late nights with her upcoming album, Midnights, which means she’s finally catching up to her fans who religiously stay up all night waiting for new social-media clues, legitimate fan theories, and, lately, TikToks from Swift herself, dropped at midnight with no warning. The latest project for Swifties? Trying to figure out what dates leading up to the Midnights release might be an Easter egg. May 13 cannot happen again! While all the Easter eggs and theories are still coming together, here’s everything we know about the album so far. We will be updating often — probably around midnight.

When are we staying up till midnight for Midnights?

After making a surprise album announcement at this year’s VMAs, Swift is dropping her tenth album, Midnights, at midnight EST on October 21.

How many songs will be on Midnights?

Swift announced Midnights would have 13 tracks, but she didn’t share the names of the actual songs. Some fans speculated that the names of the songs would be “Track One,” “Track Two,” etc. However, when she posted a TikTok of limited-edition vinyls, parts of the video were blurred to hide the names of the songs. If you closer at the blurred tracks, you can see they are way longer than in the mock-up photo.

She has a history of working with Target for exclusive merch. The Reputation era had Swift-themed magazines, and the Lover era had the Lover journals. Target announced it’ll be selling special-edition lavender vinyls and CDs; the latter will have three bonus songs: one original song and two remixes (please don’t let this be a “willow” part two).

What’s the vibe?

Glad you asked! Based on the three special-edition records with new album art, Midnights may be inspired by the music of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. TikToker @mrperfectlyfine13 pointed out that the electric piano (a Wurlitzer 206A) Swift is laying next to in the jade-green cover was manufactured between the mid-’70s and early ’80s. If used, the sound of Midnights may be more like the Carpenters or the Mamas & the Papas, as TikToker @kelseylikesthings pointed out. Swift revealed that the back covers of the special-edition vinyl become a clock, and the newly released images seemingly confirm the ’60s-to-’70s sound.

Target classified the album as pop, but as TikToker @thethriftyswiftie noticed, folklore, evermore, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) are categorized as pop albums despite their sounds being very different from one another.

Who’s gonna be on the album?

According to a TikTok that Swift dropped during daylight hours on September 16, Jack Antonoff worked with her on Midnights. An unidentified birthday boy also worked on the album in some way, but fans are shown only a man’s arm in the corner of the video. Could it be Justin Vernon? Probably. After rumors went around that the 1975 would be making a cameo, Matt Healy denied he would be on the album. The only formal feature to be confirmed is with Lana Del Rey; Swift revealed it in a TikTok about “Snow on the Beach.”

Swift prides herself on leaving Easter eggs well in advance, which is why the song in the background of that TikTok is interesting — “life you lead” looks like a debut track from a mysterious new artist named “niceboy ed.” Is he a potential featured artist? Did Swift have something to do with the song? Is he … Joe Alwyn?

What’s on the track list?

Swift has been dropping track names every night at (what else?) midnight, in a TikTok series she’s been calling “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” She started on September 21, telling her fans that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” On October 7 — 13 nights before the release of Midnights — she dropped the final five tracks in a spree at a rate of one per hour. That included the double reveal that track four, “Snow on the Beach,” would be her long-rumored Lana Del Rey collaboration. Below if the complete track list.

1. Lavender Haze

2. Maroon

3. Anti-Hero

4. Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)

5. You’re on Your Own, Kid

6. Midnight Rain

7. Question … ?

8. Vigilante Shit

9. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind

Is there going to be a tour?

Despite the endless amount of blind items about an upcoming megatour, Swift hasn’t made any announcements.