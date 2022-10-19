So … Where Are We at With the Taylor Swift Rerecordings?

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been leaning in hard on the late-night vibes ahead of the release of Midnights, but real ones know she’s been burning the candle at both ends for some time now. While most of us have been focused on merely existing over the last few years, Swift has managed to release new music by way of Folklore and Evermore while also releasing the first of her promised rerecordings of earlier albums. (Plus, can’t forget about the vault songs!) So while we wait for whatever Midnights mayhem is coming our way on Friday — and the next set of clues and fan speculation those 13 tracks will inevitably bring — let’s synchronize our watches on all things Taylor’s Version … and investigate which old album will become new again next.

Why did Taylor start rerecording her albums, again?

If 2019 feels like a million years ago at this point, you’re not alone, but that’s where the Taylor’s Version saga begins. It all started when Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, was sold to Ithaca Holdings, an entity owned by music manager Scooter Braun. Swift’s record deal with Big Machine had ended a year earlier and she had jumped to Republic Records, but her original label still owned the masters for the six albums she recorded there — which meant they were sold as part of that business deal.

Swift, for her part, made her displeasure known … swiftly. In a lengthy Tumblr post, she called the sale her “worst-case scenario,” writing that she hadn’t been given the chance to own her own work and that she’d been subjected to “incessant, manipulative bullying” from Braun (who manages clients including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and others) over the years. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she told her fans.

But you can’t keep a mad woman down: In August 2019, she announced plans to rerecord those original albums, resulting in masters that she’ll own outright. “It’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums one through five all over again,” she said during an interview on Good Morning America. “I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

Which Taylor’s Version albums have we gotten so far?

The first TV out of the gate was Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which the singer released in April 2021. The new version of her 2008 album contained the tracks that appeared on the original Fearless, the 2010 soundtrack single “Today Was a Fairytale” from the film Valentine’s Day, and six “from the vault” songs, including duets with Maren Morris and Keith Urban — plus the extremely earwormy breakup anthem “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Then, in November 2021, perfectly timed for autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place, Swift released the new recording of her 2012 album Red. The 30-track Red (Taylor’s Version) brought forth a reunion with Ed Sheeran, a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, and a collaboration with Chris Stapleton that got its own music video directed by Blake Lively. Most notably, though, it included a ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” expanding what many consider to be Swift’s best song with new lyrics to obsess over. (Just between us, did the love affair new version maim you, too?) As if that wasn’t enough on its own, Swift expanded the “All Too Well”-iverse even further with a live performance on SNL and a short film she directed, casting Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as the ill-fated couple who fall in love, break apart, and leave a certain scarf behind. Swift gave All Too Well: The Short Film its own New York premiere — where she performed the ten-minute version of the song live for the first time — and it’s since screened at both the Tribeca and Toronto International Film Festivals, which certainly sounds like the beginnings of a potential Oscars campaign.

How many more albums is she rerecording?

Swift recorded six albums during her tenure at Big Machine, so that means there are four to go: Taylor Swift (2006), Speak Now (2010), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017; more about this one later).

How have these first two Taylor’s Version albums been received?

Many critics honed in on how Swift’s sound has evolved since she first sang on the originals. Pitchfork wrote that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) “presents a different puzzle: spotting the difference between the original and this almost-identical copy. These versions are slightly more polished, like photos touched up on Instagram with a press of a button: the sound is brighter, the mix is clearer, each peal of guitar is sharper.” NPR said the album “feels shrouded in an air of whimsical nostalgia.” And perhaps not surprisingly, reviews of the updated Red had plenty to say about the supersize “All Too Well.” “Every emotional detail hits home. She goes deeper into the story, venting her grief and rage, getting so savage it makes ‘Dear John’ sound like ‘I Will Always Love You,’” Rolling Stone said of the ten-minute version, while also praising the album as “a tribute to how far she’s traveled, but it makes you even more excited for where she’s heading next.”

Which Taylor’s Version album will be released next?

Here’s where Swifties have to put their sleuthing caps on. As of now, Swift has made no formal announcements about which Taylor’s Version will be released next, but there’s been plenty of speculation about what she might have planned.

For those playing the guessing game, many signs point to 1989 being a strong contender for TV No. 3 since Swift has already released two tracks from it. Back in November, right in the thick of Red (Taylor’s Version) mania, she surprise-dropped “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in response to the song’s popularity on TikTok. In May of this year, she unveiled another: “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which appeared in the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Fans have also cited a November 2021 Tonight Show appearance where Swift, discussing her now-famous Easter eggs, used the phrase “go down a rabbit hole” — a possible reference to the 1989 track “Wonderland” — and a video of her acceptance speech from the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in June with a 1989-era sign in the background. Others have rewound even further to her 2019 American Music Awards medley for evidence because Swift performed tracks from Fearless, then Red, and then (you guessed it!) 1989.

Intriguingly, though, Swift’s May 2022 merch drop could hold other clues. “The Old Taylor” collection, as it was called, featured items celebrating her 1989 and Speak Now eras, which might imply the latter rerecording could be forthcoming. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out how “The Old Taylor” invokes her iconic “the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now” line from “Look What You Made Me Do” — which was the first single off Reputation.

Reputation remains one of the least likely contenders to be released next, though, because it was the last album Swift recorded with Big Machine. According to Rolling Stone, many music contracts stipulate that rerecording songs is prohibited until “the later of two years following the expiration of the agreement or five years after the commercial release.” If that’s the case here, it means Swift wouldn’t be allowed to rerecord Reputation until November 2022 — which is much closer now than it was in 2019 but doesn’t point to a Taylor’s Version of “Getaway Car” coming to our ears anytime soon …

… Unless, of course, that’s exactly what’s happening. Because when Swift attended the MTV Video Music Awards this past August (where she surprise-announced the arrival of Midnights), she was wearing a bejeweled Oscar de la Renta dress that looked strikingly similar to her bathtub-full-of-diamonds moment from the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Was it a nod to the next Taylor’s Version? Perhaps honoring the fifth anniversary of “Look What You Made Me Do,” which could presumably now be rerecorded? A reference to the silver dress she wore to the 2009 VMAs, where Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech? Maybe we should all bookmark our snake emojis, just in case.