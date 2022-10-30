Photo: Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Best believe Taylor Swift can still make the music charts shimmer. Midnights has become her 11th consecutive album to top the Billboard 200, which means she’s now tied with Barbra Streisand as the woman with the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With 1.578 million album-equivalent units, Midnights represents the biggest debut in nearly seven years (Adele scored 3.482 million units with 25 in 2015). Swift’s 13-track album was released at midnight (duh) on October 21, with four different CD and vinyl versions that could be put together to create a clock of album covers. A Target version and a surprise 3 a.m. version offered ten total bonus tracks. Ultimately, Midnights ended up scoring 1.14 million pure sales in its first week.

Swift is now the first artist ever to have five albums debut with over 1 million U.S. copies, with Midnights joining her past releases reputation, 1989, Red, and Speak Now. She’s also broken the U.S. record for single-week vinyl sales, selling 575,000 vinyl LPs of Midnights (for reference, that’s more than three times as many as Harry’s House in second place). Over on the streaming side, she’s making history, too — 549.26 million on-demand Midnights streams is the new record for the biggest U.S. streaming week for a female artist. It’s also the third-biggest streaming week overall for an album, after Drake’s Scorpion and Certified Lover Boy. We imagine that Swift’s reaction to all this news might be something along the lines of something she said in her “Bejeweled” music video: “Nice!”