Terrifier 2 Is Making People V-Vo-Vomit in the Theaters

Since the pandemic, filmmakers have been excited about cinephiles returning to the movies to experience their work on the big screen. Regurgitating feelings of happiness, laughter, and utter terror in the theater at every showing. And now, Triangle of Sadness isn’t the only film this month with vomit-inducing scenes. Rumors have been spewing up that the new horror flick from Damien Leone, Terrifier 2 has been sending audiences hurling out the door and into the emergency room. One fan on Twitter, Andrew Liming, shared in a “pics or it didn’t happen” moment that his friend “passed out” during a screening of the film and the theater called an ambulance. Another movie-goer, Bark, revealed that someone had “passed out cold” during the film and fell into his chair and overheard someone else say they heard someone puking in the restroom. But the volatile reactions aren’t bothering director Leone. “Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie,” Leone spouted to Entertainment Weekly on the puke. “I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal.” Thankfully, Leone prided himself on the purge as his film continues to climb up-chuck in the box office.