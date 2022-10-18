Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Is Coming to The Crown

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Crown has entered into more modern drama, with one iconic moment in Royal fashion and history that’s been on everyone’s mind: Princess Diana’s revenge dress. Season four’s Lady Diana, Emma Corrin, has officially passed the baton to Elizabeth Debicki to play the late Princess Di in the upcoming season five, as the new season will go through her divorce from Princes Charles and her death in 1997. As Debicki stepped into the role, she explained to Entertainment Weekly how she understood how “very significant and quite powerful” the dress was and how it “provoked something in [her] as an actor.” She also shared that when she was cast as Princess Diana, everyone in her life asked about the revenge dress. “It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress,” Debicki revealed. “When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the Revenge Dress. ‘Do you get to wear the Revenge Dress?’ ‘Oh my God, you get to wear the Revenge Dress!’”

As for how the show will portray the end of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s relationship? Dominic West, who plays Charles, described it as “a one-act play;” the two reportedly did not work together for much of filming, as to illustrate their growing separation. “It was wonderful to have an imagined scene where there is a rapprochement between these two, who had been through so much, so publicly. It felt right and interesting for them to reflect about being these rock stars, and also on the appalling pressures that had been [put] upon them” explained West. Despite Queen Elizabeth’s death last month, the series continues to move forward as planned for its fifth season premiere on November 9.