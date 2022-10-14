Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana Looks Utterly Miserable

Her eyes tell. Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

The Crown season six may have stopped production in order to pay respects to the death of Queen Elizabeth II (spoiler). However, season five is ready to be reborn and return to the throne, a.k.a. the Netflix trending tab, according to some stirring first look photos released by the streamer. During the Netflix Tudum fan event in September, the streamer revealed that season five of the royal series will premiere on November 9, about two months after the queen’s death. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer that previewed the (another spoiler) impending divorce of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles in the 1990s. According to Deadline, the new seasons will also include the divorces of Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. Reportedly, the season-five finale episode will focus on the death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Dodi al-Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla. No news yet on who will play John Mulaney in The Crown, however, Mike Faist may be a contender.

“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family,” Debicki told Tudum upon the release of the upcoming season’s first-look photos. Her character doesn’t look particularly content in the new images — the resignation in her eyes is likely symptomatic of her failing marriage with the current King of England who (one more spoiler) cheated on the people’s princess with queen consort Camilla. “One of the great things about The Crown is we get to see those sort of imagined intimate moments, which maybe give us a better perspective on someone that we’ve judged,” said Olivia Williams, the actor who portrays Camilla. “Charles and Camilla seem to have a very healthy sense of humor about what at times must be an unbearable predicament.” Easy to laugh when you’re not the injured party! Check out the first-look images, below.













