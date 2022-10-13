Emily’s Got a Gun (in The English Trailer)

Emily Blunt is out of the quiet place and into the Wild West. In the trailer for Prime Video’s limited series The English, we see the actor embark on a miles-long chase in lawless Middle America to exact revenge on the people who murdered her child. Blindspot’s Chaske Spencer, a Pawnee cavalry scout who knows the dangers of being Native American in 1890, joins Blunt for the ride. The press release calls the show a “compelling parable on race, power, and love,” probably to remind us that there’s more to it than Emily Blunt in pretty dresses slinging guns (though that’s probably enough for people to tune in). It’s not all murders and vengeance, though: a series of bizarre and unsolved murders make the unlikely duo question everything they once knew, forcing them to face their intertwined history. The series gallops onto Amazon Prime November 11.

