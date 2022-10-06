The Idol Teaser Is Full of Sex, Drugs, and Pop Music

A year and several behind-the-scenes shakeups later, The Weeknd’s new HBO show, The Idol, gives us a peak into its sexy, culty world in its new teaser trailer, and it’s everything that we more or less expected. The Idol, according to a teaser, comes “from the Gutters of Hollywood” and is created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. The show follows Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star lured into a cult led by Tesfaye’s character, and features all the Levinson trademarks: beautiful young people, drugs, mood lighting. “Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather,” Tesfaye tells Depp in a new teaser, which shows him doing drugs and having sex. “Trust no one.” In addition to Tesfaye and Depp, the series stars a huge cast of singers and actors, including Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie Ruby Jane, Dan Levy, Suzanne Son, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Hari Nef, and Nico Hiraga. Anne Heche, who died recently in a car crash, is not listed in the credits in the trailer, despite being previously announced to star. The Idol will now premiere on HBO in 2023.

