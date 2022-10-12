The Joy Luck Club Is Getting a Sequel From Amy Tan

No cultural touchstone goes unturned. Photo: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Wayne Wang’s sweeping 1993 drama The Joy Luck Club is getting a sequel film. Variety reports that Amy Tan, who wrote the original 1989 novel, has signed on alongside the first screenplay’s co-writer, Ronald Bass. The original film followed four first-generation Chinese American friends and the stories of their mothers, and the sequel will revisit the characters in the present day when they have had children of their own. In Joy Luck Club 2, “the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers in their own right, introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood, and identity.” The original cast is in talks to return to their roles, and as Variety points out, the expansion of their characters’ families will lead to a number of acting opportunities for Asian American actors. Let the casting rumors begin!