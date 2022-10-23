The Las Vegas Wind Canceled Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Too

Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

High winds in Las Vegas forced the When We Were Young Festival to cancel its first day of festivities. Hundreds of emos were sadder than usual, though many of the bands (and Katy Perry) managed to put on pop-up shows throughout town. But that’s nothing compared to the greatest of all tragedies: Kim Kardashian couldn’t see Usher on her birthday! Kardashian posted her travel travails on Instagram stories. Kim et al. boarded Kylie’s private jet in order to go see Usher, but they couldn’t land due to the 65-mph winds. Winds that had been present and cancelling festivals hours before. But undeterred, Kim flew out to see Usher. In her stories, Kim said the plane tried to land at two separate airports, but that dang wind stymied them at every turn. So the gang wound up celebrating at In-N-Out — presumably the most cursed location, the one by LAX. According to Buzzfeed, the burger run made 8 tons of CO2 emissions. And 8 tons of precious memories.