UBA Is Growing on The Morning Show Season Three

Natalie Morales. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The TV layoffs haven’t come for United Broadcasting Association. In fact, things are expanding at the network at the center of The Morning Show. Natalie Morales will be joining the Jon Hamm-section of the plot as Greta Lee’s character’s friend who was previously part of a startup run by Hamm’s character, according to Variety.

Miss Juneteenth’s Nicole Beharie is joining the series as Christina Hunter, a new anchor on The Morning Show who’s “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial,” per a press release. Her casting followed that of Hamm, who’s set to play Paul Marks, a businessman eyeing UBA, and Julianna Margulies, who returns as UBA anchor (and, more important, love interest to Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson) Laura Peterson after her stint in Montana.

Laura’s return would imply that there’s a time jump at play in season three after the season-two finale saw Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy report live on her COVID-19 symptoms early in the pandemic. But that’s not all: UBA just keeps getting bigger. Tig Notaro has signed on to The Morning Show season three as well. According to Deadline, she’ll be playing the chief of staff for Hamm’s scheming business guy (the Gerri to Hamm’s Logan, for those of us who can only conceive of corporate goings-on in Waystar Royco terms). It’s always nice to see Notaro cast in something, especially when she doesn’t have to do hours of complicated chroma-key work for the role. And that’s all the news that’s fit to be a TV drama.

This post has been updated throughout.