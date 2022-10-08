Chloë Grace Moretz Doesn’t Wanna Be a Sim in The Peripheral

Ok, if she doesn’t want to be a Sim in the Blue Ridge Mountains, maybe she’ll want to be a Sim in Oasis Springs, perhaps? In Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming sci-fi series, The Peripheral (created by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy), follows Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, a young woman who plays paid simulations alongside her brother to earn money as their mother grows sicker (have they tried typing in “rosebud?”). In a similar style to Don’t Worry Darling, the two realize the simulation is a little too real and discover something about the Research Institute that could put her family’s lives at risk in the real world. The series also stars Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, and T’Nia Miller. The trailer shows faceless NPCs the two will fight against in order to regain control of their lives, aka enter God mode once more. The Peripheral logs into Amazon Prime Video on October 21. From Don’t Worry Darling, Westworld, and The Matrix, one thing is certain in this simulation: being a Sim is in! Cue “Last Friday Night”!

