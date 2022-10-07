The Rock Refuses to Be America’s Daddy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Photo: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Dwayne Johnson will no longer make a run for the White House. His reasoning behind the decision to remain a civilian is Rock solid: As a father of daughters, he simply cannot be distracted with a presidential run during his children’s formative years. The Black Adam actor first proposed his politics era in a 2017 interview with Variety, and he later confirmed in a Vanity Fair cover story last year that he was taking meetings with Washington bigwigs to scope out what a run would look like. “It’s off the table,” Johnson tells CBS Sunday Morning in an interview airing October 9. “Yes, it is off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

The last thing Johnson wants to be is an absentee father, especially when his daughters — ages 6 and 4 — need him most. “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years … and that’s what the presidency will do,” he continued. “So my number-one priority is my daughters. But the number-one thing I wanna be is daddy.” It might not be the same but, to us, he always has and always will be.