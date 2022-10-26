The Roku Channel Has Rescued Chad Season 2

Photo: TBS/YouTube

Something has made it out of the Warner Bros. Discovery content black hole. Sorry to Batgirl and Infinity Train, but it’s season 2 of Chad. Nasim Pedrad’s comedy in which she plays a teenage boy was cancelled hours before its second season was set to premiere on TBS. Much like Batgirl, filming was completely done. Now the Roku Channel has rescued Chad, according to Variety. The streamer has exclusive rights to season 2, as well as non-exclusive rights to stream season 1. “On behalf of myself and the incredible team that put such hard work and passion into creating Chad, I’m thrilled to share that the second season of this story will be told on its new home, the Roku Channel,” Pedrad said in a statement. “So much of my heart is infused in this show.” Chad’s arrival on the channel, along with its original film Weird and the comedy shows rescued from Quibi’s trash pile, seems to be framing Roku as a place for quirky comedy.

Pedrad said the timing is bittersweet, as much of her heart is invested in Iran’s current struggles: “While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it. I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people. And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy — something I had longed for growing up.”