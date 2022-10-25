all in the family

Don’t Talk to Hugh Jackman or The Son Ever Again

By

Expanding on The Father cinematic universe, the upcoming movie written and directed by Florian Zeller, The Son, begs the question: Have they already started working on The Holy Spirit? Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins, the film is about a father (Jackman) who deals with his troubled teen son as he grapples with his past and his divorce from his ex-wife (okay, The Rehearsal vibes). Written as a spiritual sequel to Zeller’s The Father, Hopkins plays a new character from his Oscar-winning role as Anthony Evans in the adaption of stage-play Le Père. The Son premiered during the Venice International Film Festival on September 7 and is scheduled for limited release in the U.S. beginning on November 11, expanding to other cities shortly after. While there might not be a Holy Spirit movie, there could be a film of The Mother if Zeller wanted to follow in the footsteps of his stage trilogy. Family means no play gets left behind.

This post has been updated.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Don’t Talk to Hugh Jackman or The Son Ever Again