Don’t Talk to Hugh Jackman or The Son Ever Again

Expanding on The Father cinematic universe, the upcoming movie written and directed by Florian Zeller, The Son, begs the question: Have they already started working on The Holy Spirit? Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins, the film is about a father (Jackman) who deals with his troubled teen son as he grapples with his past and his divorce from his ex-wife (okay, The Rehearsal vibes). Written as a spiritual sequel to Zeller’s The Father, Hopkins plays a new character from his Oscar-winning role as Anthony Evans in the adaption of stage-play Le Père. The Son premiered during the Venice International Film Festival on September 7 and is scheduled for limited release in the U.S. beginning on November 11, expanding to other cities shortly after. While there might not be a Holy Spirit movie, there could be a film of The Mother if Zeller wanted to follow in the footsteps of his stage trilogy. Family means no play gets left behind.

This post has been updated.