The Sopranos’s Michael Imperioli Is Up to Something

Does something Sopranos this way come? Let’s review the evidence. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he’s working on a movie with The Sopranos creator David Chase. “Yeah, we’re writing a movie together right now for me and Steve Schirripa,” Imperioli confirmed. “It’s a mystery project. I can’t talk about it beyond that.” Schirripa, who starred as Bobby Baccalieri, also co-hosts a Sopranos podcast with Imperioli. Of course, it’s always possible that these three Sopranos alums are reuniting for something that isn’t related to the HBO crime drama. But as hopeful fans have pointed out, the Sopranos-verse has already expanded to cinema with the 2021 release of the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. Although the origin story wasn’t necessarily a huge hit at the box office, it reportedly did very well on HBO Max. Imperioli reprised his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the movie to narrate the opening and closing scenes, and Chase described Imperioli’s cameo to NME as “the maraschino cherry on top” for the prequel about Dickie Moltisanti and a young Tony Soprano. Chase also later told The Hollywood Reporter that while he is not interested in doing another TV adaptation of The Sopranos, he is open to one more movie. “I have an idea for that that I’d like to do,” Chase said. “But I don’t think they want that.” We’re not quite sure exactly who that refers to, but we’ll be waiting to see if they ended up changing their mind.