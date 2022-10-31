The White Lotus: What Is Ethan Doing on his Computer?

Photo: HBO

One episode in, and the vacationing couples in season two of The White Lotus are already clearly delineated. The Babcocks (Theo James and Meghann Fahy) are young, dumb, and full of …aperol spritz. They cavort and fool around, clearly audible to Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe). The Apollonians to the Dionysians, Harper and Ethan quietly read in bed or work on their laptops — while Daphne and Cameron are getting railed (and railing, respectively). Ethan types furiously, as if trying to drown out the noise with his own fingers. But just what exactly is he working on?

A computer programmer made good, Ethan has finally come into money after selling his company. So what is there to urgently type while on vacay? “Sometimes it’s nonsense,” Sharpe told Vulture ont the White Lotus season-two-premiere red carpet. “If I was worried it wouldn’t look real, I’d just decide on a phrase like ‘Can we talk about this tomorrow?’ And just type that.” How very The Shining of him. Another story about a couple unraveling at a hotel.

Ethan joins cinema’s other furious typers in the 133T HAX0RS hall of fame — alongside Lex “It’s a UNIX system,” Murphy in Jurassic Park, and Rob Brown in Finding Forrester, whose typing gave birth to not one but two meme websites. Ethan, you’re the man now dog.