Doctor Florence Pugh Will See You Now in The Wonder

The doctor is in… another period piece set in 1862’s Ireland. In the new trailer for Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder for Netflix, Florence Pugh grabs her gloves to play English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (her second medical role this year after Don’t Worry Darling) who is called to see a young girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who claims she hasn’t eaten in four months. It is an adaption of Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name and Donoghue, alongside Lelo and Alice Birch, all co-wrote the script for the film. Joining Pugh in the cast are Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and David Wilmot. The Wonder will have a theatrical release on November 2 before premiering on the streamer on November 16. Watch the trailer above.

