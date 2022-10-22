Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

What happens in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas this time — it’s going to the big screen, baby. Per Variety, Kiersey Clemons has been cast as a lead in Larin Sullivan’s feature directorial debut, The Young King. She’ll star as Jules, an aspiring drag king who comes to Las Vegas in the ‘90s to perform at the country’s largest drag king revue for the first time. Jules tries to reconnect with her estranged father Mick (Michael Shannon) while she’s in town, though he isn’t happy to see his daughter presenting as masculine and wearing suits. It’s interesting that he’d be so judgy, given that he is described as a legendary gambler who works part-time as a clown at children’s birthday parties. You know, not necessarily the most conventional job combination in the world. Still, Mick takes issue with Jules’s career … and the fact that she’s developed a crush on Ronnie (Euphoria High graduate Barbie Ferreira), a dancer he frequents. For one whirlwind weekend, Jules and Mick’s worlds overlap.

The Young King is scheduled to start production in Las Vegas in early 2023. The comedy drama project, which is set to feature original music created by Happiest Season songwriter Justin Tranter, will be shopped by Mister Smith Entertainment at the American Film Market in November. “We are delighted to present Larin’s fresh twist on a classic Vegas story by shining a light on the drag king scene, which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen,” Mister Smith Entertainment CEO David Garrett said in a statement. “Led by our stellar cast, this is an incredibly emotional father-daughter story that will resonate with buyers and audiences.”