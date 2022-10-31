TikTok Users Are Taking the New Voice Filter to the Absolute Limit

Photo-Illustration: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Elon is making Twitter a pay-for-verification hellscape, TikTok is going weird in a different direction. A new voice filter has come to the app, which allows people to sound like a text-to-speech robot is coming out of their mouths. What purpose TikTok had in mind for this filter is unclear. But users are obviously going balls to the wall testing what the limits of the technology are. They’re like the velociraptors in Jurassic Park, never attacking the same spot on the fence. They remember. TikTokers had some very valid questions. What happens when you sing? What about when you play music? Will it work on movies? What movie is the funniest to apply the cheerful AI voice to, and why is it Marriage Story? Inquiring minds want to know.