Tim Heidecker’s On Cinema Season 13 Will Be a Morning Show

If you’re anything like Tim Heidecker’s On Cinema at the Cinema co-host Gregg Turkington, and we pray you aren’t, you probably can’t even get out of bed without thinking about what popcorn classic you’re going to pop in later in the day. The fine people at the HEI Network understand that and more, so now your favorite movie entertainment-at-large buffs are going to wake up right alongside you. On October 12, in a press release, the On Cinema team announced that season 13 will premiere October 26, and it will be a change of pace: “Say goodbye On Cinema At the Cinema, and say hello On Cinema And More In The Morning.” This morning show will be “geared towards a wide range of entertainment news,” with movie expertise “kept to a minimum.” Still, the show will be “the prime source for up-to-date new movie release information.” Watch your backs, Hoda and Jenna! Heidecker and Turkington are waking up earlier and coming for all kinds of entertainment.

HEI Network also announced a roundtable special called Deck of Cards: What Went Wrong, moderated by actor Joe Estevez. The special “attempts to clarify and explain how the TV Show Deck of Cards was rescued and saved by HEI President Tim Heidecker, with counterpoint from original Deck of Cards failed writer Gregg Turkington.” Deck-heads can find it streaming now.