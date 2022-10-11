Tom Cruise to ‘Yes, And’ Himself Off the Face of the Earth

Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise has painted himself into such a corner with his stunts that the only way out is to leave the planet entirely. How do you top climbing the Burj Khalifa for Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol? Cling to the side of a jet plane as it takes off in Rogue Nation. How do you top riding the outside of a jet plane in flight? Film an action scene inside of a real NASA plane in free fall from 25,000 feet for The Mummy. How do you top acting mid-free-fall? Do it again, but ditch the plane and just skydive 106 times to get the right shot for Fallout. How do you top that? Become “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.” This stunt will “hopefully” be filmed for an upcoming action movie set in space, according to Universal chairman Donna Langley. Langley told the BBC that the project is in development with Doug Liman attached as director. The project was first announced in 2020, when NASA confirmed that it would be collaborating with Cruise and Liman to film aboard the International Space Station. However, Elon Musk is, unfortunately, involved.