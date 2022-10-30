When in doubt, bring David S. Pumpkins out. On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Tom Hanks brought the iconic character from one of the show’s most viral sketches back to life. And about time, too — it’s been about six years since we saw David S. Pumpkins and his skeletons (Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan) dancing together. This Halloween, Hanks once again popped up on an amusement park ride operated by Kenan Thompson. Other horror movie characters featured in the ride are instantly recognizable to Jack Harlow, Ego Nwodim, and Andrew Dismukes. But Hanks’s smiley character remains enigmatic, describing himself as “taking it one day at a time.” He’s from Ibiza and speaks at least a little Spanish, but that’s about all we learn. Trick-or-treat yourself to the full sketch above to see how David S. Pumpkins ends up scaring his confused audience, just like he did in 2016.

Related