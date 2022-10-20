Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit With Victim’s Family

Travis Scott, real name Jacques Webster. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Travis Scott has settled his first lawsuit stemming from the November 5, 2021, Astroworld Festival in Houston that saw an alleged 5,000 people injured and ten dead. Since the tragedy, the FBI and Houston Police Department have conducted criminal investigations into the incident, and Scott has become the defendant in numerous lawsuits suing for billions of dollars. Scott settled the first of these lawsuits privately out of court, according to an Instagram press release from trial lawyer Tony Buzbee on October 20. According to the statement, “the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled.” The terms of the settlement are confidential. Acosta was 21 when he died from injuries sustained at the Astroworld incident. The family of Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old who died from the disaster, also settled with Scott, per ABC13. The outdoor performance, which had an attendance of 50,000 concertgoers, led to mass casualties and trampling injuries after thousands of fans rushed to the stage to see Scott perform. Vulture has reached out to Travis Scott’s representatives for comment.