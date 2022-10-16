Photo: FOX/YouTube

A little birdy (Linda Belcher’s voice actor, John Roberts on Twitter) has let it slip that The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are getting the crossover treatment during this year’s “Treehouse of Horror.” Specifically, Linda Belcher will be making a spooky Halloween appearance.The three stories for “Treehouse of Horror. XXXIII” have already been announced: parodies of Westworld, Death Note, and The Babadook. Which one will feature Lin has not been revealed, but both she and the Babadook are gay icons, so here’s hoping? The annual Halloween tradition airs on FOX October 30, a rare pre-Halloween airdate for the Halloween special. Thanks a lot, baseball.

Both Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons have had crossovers aplenty. The Bob’s Burgers fam appeared in an episode of Archer, since Sterling and Bob share a voice actor in H. Jon Benjamin. The Simpsons first crossed over with The Critic, to the chagrin of Matt Groening. Since thing, things have gotten a bit more chill, with the yellow family meeting the cast of Fam2ily Guy, Futurama, and — in one couch gag — Rick & Morty.

Linda Belcher will be on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII 🎃 🎈 🍷 — John Roberts (@JohnRobertsFun) October 15, 2022