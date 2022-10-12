Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show Sooner Than We Thought

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

So much for long good-byes. Comedy Central has announced via press release that Trevor Noah’s last day at The Daily Show will be Thursday, December 8. The week will start with a “celebratory look back at his greatest moments kicking off Monday, December 5th.” After the holidays, the show will return on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Host? TBD. Comedy Central says additional details will follow, a big detail presumably being who’s gonna be sitting behind that desk come January. When Jon Stewart left the show in 2015, Noah had already been announced as his replacement. The succession wasn’t entirely painless, with folks such as Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, and (sigh) Louis C.K. all considered for the job.

Noah announced his departure from The Daily Show on September 29, stunning many. The show has been making fun of the abrupt nature of his announcement, with Roy Wood Jr. chastising Noah for throwing him “under the bus” and making his Twitter mentions a nightmare.