Say Thanks With Trevor Noah’s Third Netflix Stand-up Special

Photo: Matt Wilson/Netflix

Trevor Noah is wasting no time kicking off the next chapter of his career. The comedian, who announced recently that he’s ending his tenure as host of The Daily Show on December 8 to the shock of many — most notably correspondent Roy Wood Jr. — has a new stand-up special called I Wish You Would arriving on Netflix November 22, according to the streamer. Shot at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto earlier in October, the special is Noah’s third for Netflix (following 2018’s Son of Patricia and 2017’s Afraid of the Dark) and 11th overall.

Offering somewhat of a reprieve from the heavy topics he’s been covering on The Daily Show recently, like the war in Ukraine and the midterm elections, the special will see Noah tackling “learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry,” according to the Netflix press release. A teaser Noah posted on Instagram showcases him taking the stage in Toronto to the sound of a pulsing heartbeat.

Noah cited more freedom to perform stand-up all over the world as one of the reasons he’s leaving The Daily Show in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fans of his work on his Comedy Central late-night show will likely be watching this new special with arms folded to determine whether this is a worthwhile trade-off.