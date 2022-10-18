What’s Bigger Than an F5 Twister? Twisters.

Twisted. Photo: AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo

The 1990s were a golden age for blockbusters. Nowadays, big-budget movies are about made-up things, like “What if there was a living vampire?” or “What if there was an Elvis Presley?” But back in the 1990s, big-budget movies were about real things, things like a very, very big tornado, and the sick, sexy freaks who want to get close to the very, very big tornado. Over 25 years after Twister twirled its way into moviegoers’ hearts, Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment are planning a “big-scale” sequel called Twisters. According to Deadline, “Spielberg himself flipped for the script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, and his enthusiasm provided the impetus for the fast-tracked film.” Universal and Amblin are currently meeting with directors for a spring start, and sources say they’re hoping to bring back Helen Hunt. This sounds like it will either be incredible (if they showcase practical effects) or mid (if they don’t). Now the only thing left for them to do is to bring back Twister … Ride It Out.