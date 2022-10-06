Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu Are Solving the Mystery of Velma

Photo: HBO

Velma news is coming from all sides this week. On October 4, the new movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! confirmed what was already accepted as canonical knowledge: The brains of the mystery machine is a lesbian. In comes Mindy Kaling two days later with a press release and a New York Comic Con sneak peek at the trailer for an HBO Max animated Velma origin story of the same name. According to the reps, the titular character is “the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” thereby deserving of a spinoff (though it doesn’t clarify whether or not Kaling’s Velma is a lesbian, too). Anyway, Kaling voices Velma, with Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, or Norville, and Glenn Howerton as Fred.

Honestly, nothing will prepare you for #VelmaTheSeries, but this teaser is a good start… pic.twitter.com/g9YuAJJMSc — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 6, 2022

The all-star cast also features a lot of people … *deep breath* Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysack, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all in it. Charlie Grandy serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register. Unfortunately, we are contractually required to inform you that Scooby-Doo the dog will not appear in Velma when it premieres in 2023.