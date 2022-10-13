Viola Davis Loves Hot Wings on a Carnal Level

Viola Davis really loves hot wings. Definitely not too much (how could anything Viola Davis does be construed as too much?) but a lot. On her recent episode of Hot Ones, Davis is practically euphoric while eating hot wings as she promotes The Woman King, making various unprintable sounds as she eats them. “Oh my …” she mutters as she eats the first wing. “I need to pace myself, but this is so good.” After she finishes the wing off: “Now I’m at the bone. I’m just gonna suck it off the bone.” When she tries the next wing, it’s even better. “Oh, it’s so good,” she says. “Mmmm.” In fact, up through wing No. 7 (when things get too hot), she seems thrilled by all the wings. “Mmm, this is so good,” she says of the sixth. Look, you may have wondered why Viola Davis, prestige actress, went on Hot Ones, a YouTube show for which Gordon Ramsay boasts the most-viewed episode. Turns out? The woman simply loves her wings.

