The Movies Fantasy League Is Back

Vulture’s awards-season competition starts Oct. 31. Sign up here to fight for the championship (and a Roku TV). Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of the Studios

Top Gun did it. Hocus Pocus did it. James Cameron won’t stop doing it. 2022 is the year of the sequel, so in that spirit, Vulture is bringing back a classic of its own — our movies fantasy league.

Like its predecessor, this year’s game invites readers to compete against one another — and the Vulture staff — in a test of box-office foreknowledge and awards-season prognostication. To play, you’ll assemble a team of eight movies from a mix of already-released and yet-to-premiere titles, basing your choices on how you think they’ll perform at movie theaters, with critics, and among statue-bestowing organizations. Points will be awarded for various milestones (stay tuned for a full set rules), culminating at the 2023 Oscars, after which the league’s champion will be announced. The prize, after all that cinephilia? A TV and sound bar courtesy of Roku.

The game officially begins on October 31, but you can (and should!) register (below) now to receive an alert when the selection form is live. Once the competition is underway, Joe Reid — longtime Vulture contributor and co-host of the excellent podcast This Had Oscar Buzz — will be sending out a weekly newsletter that updates players on their standings and breaks down the movies that are outperforming or otherwise surprising us.

Will The Fablemans’ early praise ride until March? Will the Oscarization of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery succeed? Will Everything Everywhere All At Once get Ke Huy Quan the innocuously shaped statue he deserves? Only time will tell. Until then, sign up below to be notified when you can pick your contending roster. Happy drafting.

Sign Up for Vulture's Movies Fantasy League