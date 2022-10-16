Watch Housewives Lip-Sync For Their Lives on WWHL

Okay, technically their mics were live, but the Bravolebrities performing their pop hits were definitely fighting for their lives on the BravoCon stage. Kenya Moore quickly gave up to singing along to “Gone With the Wind Fabulous,” Scheana Shay did the splits for “Good As Gold,” Candiace Dillard Bassett hit her vocal runs on “Drive Back,” and Melissa Gorga closed the evening out with “On Display.” We really did feel all those feelings, and it did drive us insane. Only time will tell what novelty singles come from the rebooted Real Housewives of New York, whose cast was announced earlier Sunday at BravoCon.

