Fred Armisen Of Course Stars as Uncle Fester in New Wednesday Trailer

*Snap snap* The Addams family is ready for its close-up — as long as it’s creepy and kooky. In the full trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday, which dropped on Saturday, we get a better look at the series, which will star Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester (!) and Christina Ricci (the original Wednesday) as Ms. Thornhill, a new character written for the show. Created by Smallville creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the series follows the titular goth, now a teenager, as she transfers to her parents’s mysterious alma mater, Nevermore Academy. It just so happens to be in a small town plagued by murders. With the show debuting on November 23, you won’t have to wait too long to get spooked. (The release date is notably right around Thanksgiving, Wednesday’s favorite holiday to dissect.)

The new series takes influence from the original cartoon created by Charles Addams with help from Burton’s long-time costume designer, Colleen Atwood. The show also stars Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and, of course, Jenna Ortega as our favorite day of the week, Wednesday.

This post has been updated throughout.