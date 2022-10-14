The 4 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Triangle of Sadness; The Watcher. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Neon and Netflix

Coming off the heels of a big week in finales — both She-Hulk and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power bowed their last season-one episodes — is a brand-new Ryan Murphy show (no, not Dahmer), a final slasher showdown, a comedic take on Shakespeare, and a Palme d’Or winner wide-releasing in theaters. So grab your popcorn and flip on one of these films (or the lone television show):

Halloween Ends

Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are in for one last dance. The two have been tussling since 1978, and it’s about time this beef ends. Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green’s rebooted trilogy has had its ups (Halloween) and its downs (Halloween Kills), so it’ll be intriguing to see where Halloween Ends lands on the scale. But no matter what, people are going to want to see Jamie Lee Curtis slay one last time in this franchise.

Rosaline

The story of Romeo and Juliet has been told and retold many times, but director Karen Maine’s film wants to go a different route with the classic Shakespearean tale. Kaitlyn Dever stars as Rosaline, Romeo’s jilted ex, as she schemes to get her former lover back.

Available to stream on Hulu

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or–winning satire is now out in theaters, ready to make our stomachs turn. The film follows an elite model and social-media star couple (played by Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean) as they set off on a cruise ship with an eclectic cast of characters (like Captain Smith, played by Woody Harrelson). Writer Nate Jones dubbed the film “The White Lotus on the high seas,” while critic Alison Willmore described it as “reaching hazardous levels of smug.” Well, that’s rich people for you.

Available to watch in theaters

The Watcher

Very creepy and unnerving, Ryan Murphy’s new series is based on a true story about a family receiving mysterious letters from someone known as “The Watcher.” Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts are the couple that moves into 657 Boulevard, the house of The Watcher’s obsession, in Westfield with their two kids. The show is filled out by a fantastic cast of unsettling neighbors and residents of Westfield, with the always brilliant Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, and more.

Available to stream on Netflix

