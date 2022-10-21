The 7 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Universal Pictures and Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

After your nth listen of the new Taylor Swift album Midnights, if you want to see what else was released this weekend, we’ve got your watch list. From a Halloween-inspired pick to celebrate a big anniversary and a Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com to a change in the hierarchy of power in the DC universe (!) — at least according to the Rock — and the House of the Dragon finale, this batch of releases has got everyone in the friend group covered. Now, which song from Midnights would Alicent and Rhaenyra vibe to? I’m thinking Alicent would be bumping “Mastermind,” while Rhaenyra’s favorite would probably be “Lavender Haze.” Okay, moving on to why you’re actually here.

Black Adam

Despite some tepid reviews and the long wait for this film, I’m throwing in Black Adam on this list because I don’t want to be on the wrong side of history when Dwayne Johnson’s immortal words, “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change,” ring true. I’m mildly joking, but I know fans, or at least some of them, will probably flock to theaters to see the only DC film out this year.

Available to watch in theaters

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Believe it or not, I Know What You Did Last Summer is 25 years old this month. She’s almost old enough to get kicked off her parent’s insurance! Seeing as this slasher horror has been out years and has had a remake series, you probably know all about the story of a group of teens who are being stalked and murdered over a terrible secret from last summer, but with Halloween fast approaching, why not revisit Jennifer Love Hewitt’s pitch-perfect “What are you waiting for!” scream?

Available to stream on Paramount+

Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are a clever pair. While Ticket to Paradise isn’t quite the exciting rom-com, it knows you just want to see the two bounce off each other as divorced parents of a young woman (Kaitlyn Dever). It isn’t until their daughter decides to marry a man on her trip to Bali that the two reunite for real to stop the marriage. Children of divorce, brace yourself for all the war flashbacks this movie will give you besides all the beautiful scenery of Bali.

Available to watch in theaters

Wendell & Wild

Wendell & Wild is Henry Selick’s first feature film back in the director’s chair since the much beloved Coraline. Starring Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key as the eponymous pair of demon brothers, the two seek the help of a young girl (Lyric Ross from This Is Us) to leave the underworld. Rounding out the cast are Angela Bassett, James Hong, Ving Rhames, and Ramona Young.

Available to stream on Netflix

Acapulco, Seasons One and Two

If I had to recommend an underrated gem on Apple TV+, it would have to be the Eugenio Derbez–starring show Acapulco. Season one debuted late last year following Derbez’s character Máximo as he told his nephew (Raphael Alejandro) about the adventures of his younger self (played by an absolutely charming Enrique Arrizon) working at his dream job, a hotel resort in Acapulco called Las Colinas. It’s a fun little comedy and extremely breezy to get through one lazy weekend.

Available to stream on Apple TV+

House of the Dragon, Season-One Finale

Not going to lie, House of the Dragon has really grown on me. Does it quite match the exquisite storytelling of the early seasons of Game of Thrones? No, but to be honest, the messy family drama gives strong novella energy, and I don’t regret watching each week. It’s ridiculous! It’s stunnin’! So make your best (or Emma D’Arcy’s fav) drink of choice and prepare yourself for another GOT finale, baby.

Available to stream on HBO Max

Love Is Blind, Season 3

The show that bravely asks good-looking people if love is truly blind is back, everyone. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind is taking its third season to Dallas, Texas, as a whole new batch of couples wades through this wild reality show looking for love. With four episodes out now, you can watch the singles mingle, get engaged, and come back from their Malibu vacations.

Available to stream on Netflix

Also! Read our streaming recommendations from the weekend of October 14. Vulture’s next list of weekend streaming picks goes online Friday, October 28.