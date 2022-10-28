The 5 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures/YouTube and Netflix

Happy Halloween weekend, everyone! Surely, you’ll be out in your costumes going to parties and dinners, but for those who have some time to spare, how about you check out a few of the offerings, below. There’s Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix series doling out some fantastically creepy episodes fit for the holiday (plus you can always read our Halloween guide for more), while this Sunday sees the return of Mike White’s The White Lotus, which isn’t necessarily scary — unless you’ve ever worked a service job. Trick or treat.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell are ex-best friends Colm and Pádraic, respectively, in the latest film from Martin McDonagh. As Pádraic desperately tries to figure out why he’s getting the cold shoulder, Colm pushes him further away. It’s a melancholic dark comedy as the duo parse through this change in 1920s Ireland, set during the last days of the Irish Civil War.

Available in theaters

Tár

After a limited run in theaters, Todd Field’s Tár is finally being released to the masses — and oh boy, should you watch it. Cate Blanchett absolutely smashes it as Lydia Tár, an EGOT-winning composer on her way to doing a live recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony in Berlin. However, her personal undoings are on the brink of unraveling that success in this fantastic character study of a woman’s rise and fall from grace.

Available in theaters

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro and Halloween vibes are practically synonymous. No one loves a good creepy-monster tale like him, and thankfully his new Netflix show has eight stories to tell. Besides two of his originals, del Toro curated a team of writers and directors — Jennifer Kent, Catherine Hardwicke, and Panos Cosmatos to name a few — to entertain, scare, and delight us this Halloween weekend. From witches to ghosts to scary monsters, Cabinet of Curiosities has a little something for everyone.

Available to stream on Netflix

The White Lotus season 2

Mike White really blessed us all with a Jennifer Coolidge vehicle in The White Lotus. The first season was such a breakout that now the series is an anthology, with Coolidge as the recurring guest at White Lotus locations around the world, this time in Italy. Give her as many holiday pours as you can! Rounding out the season is Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, and so many more.

Also! Read our streaming recommendations from the weekend of October 21. Vulture’s next list of weekend streaming picks goes online Friday, November 4.