Where Are You Sitting This Week?

Every Friday in New York’s Dinner Party newsletter, senior writer Tirhakah Love plans a seating chart for the week’s main characters and asks us all to consider: Where would you sit?

Let’s make this one quick because I’ve got a fight to get into. Table 1 is just too volatile. This will be my only time mentioning Ye’s very vile, bullying antics in this space ’cus, chile, I’m tired. Who cares if cancellation is even possible? I just can’t use what little brainpower I have left on a guy who built the cage he’s complaining about being locked in. Draymond Green knocking the dogshit outta his teammate Jordan Poole (more on that later) is obviously gonna be a fun story to cover, but I can already feel the hand-wringing around it and I want out.

Let’s jump to Table 2, as it ranks second in terms of mercurial personalities. As much as folks are screaming about Chrisp Rat’s non-accent, the new Mario movie looks pretty fun, all things considered. I was a fan of those weird-ass Sonic movies and think this one will have even more success. I would apologize to Italians but … I’m Black, ya know, it’s just not happening. Tucker and Kareem might seem like they wouldn’t get along, but I feel like they’d find some bipartisan common ground to stand on. Maybe around the international crisis of teens pulling up their pants or the failures of the welfare system or something like that. Which would, inherently, be an annoying-ass conversation between two people who wear bow ties to look smarter.

Table 3 and Table 4 are the toughies largely because I get Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain confused for one another like all the time. Sucks even harder these days because they’re both in upcoming movies that appear to be very good (?). This is gonna be a struggle. One of them just had their arm kissed by Oscar Isaac, right? And then the other … ugh, my head is spinning.

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! Or at least she’s trying to be. She’s got a Christmas movie coming out that’s all about the joys of falling in love during the holidays. It’s quite the pivot from how we might imagine her now, but Lohan has always had supreme talent, so I’m hoping for the best.

Table 4 seems like the one to take the L here, largely because none of these people are even sniffing the good vibes comin’ off the return of internet personality and Dinner Party inspiration Joanne the Scammer. Nature just might be healing.

Table 3, babes.