Which Jennifer Coolidge Would Win in a Fight?

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Coolidge is having a helluva Q4. Between The Watcher and The White Lotus season two, she’s stealing scenes across competing streamers. Coolidge’s scheming real-estate agent Karen Calhoun was a saving grace in the chaotic Ryan Murphy mess that was The Watcher. And Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus has become a career-defining role. Both characters travel in rarefied circles, and both disarm people with their conversational style. But would they get along? “Not a chance, not a chance,” said Coolidge. Speaking to Vulture on The White Lotus season two’s red-carpet premiere, Coolidge said Tanya would be “horrified” by Karen. She’s too mercenary.

“Tanya is so sensitive,” she said. “Karen would destroy her.” Like she maybe destroyed the Brannocks? It’s also possible that Tanya would obsess over then abandon Karen, much as she did with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) in season one. Either way, Coolidges are like Highlanders: there can only be one.