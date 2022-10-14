Whoopi Goldberg Already Has Some Sisters In Mind for Sister Act 3

How divine. It appears that Whoopi Goldberg has full faith that the Sister Act threequel is on its way to Disney+, because she’s already drafting up a dream cast. Which, you know, so is the rest of the internet — but as the star of the nun-centric franchise, Goldberg’s manifesting might hold a little more weight. On Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week, she shared that she has several people in mind for the movie, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and… “the girl with the chest. What’s her name?” (With the help of host Charlamagne Tha God, she was able to identify said girl as Nicki Minaj.) If your favorite fancast didn’t make that list, fear not: More sisters might yet end up in habits. “I want everybody,” Goldberg insisted. “I want as many people who want to have some fun, ‘cause I really desperately need to have some fun.” The View host, who will produce the movie alongside Tyler Perry, stated that she should get a script by the end of this month. From there? “Hopefully, you know, we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” she said. Amen to that.

